Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Short Interest Down 21.1% in January

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the January 14th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 708,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,680 shares of company stock worth $3,255,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSK. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

Shares of OSK stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.27. 11,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,710. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

