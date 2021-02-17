Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$14.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$6.35 and a 1-year high of C$17.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.37. The company has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.29.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 25,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.29, for a total transaction of C$412,149.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,022,619.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OR shares. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.93.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

