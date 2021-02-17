Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $13.53 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

