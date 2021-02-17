Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$23.50 at Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target increased by Raymond James to C$23.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.38% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.11.
OR traded down C$0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$14.21. 563,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,573. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$6.35 and a 12-month high of C$17.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.37. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.
