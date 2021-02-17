Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$23.50 at Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target increased by Raymond James to C$23.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.11.

OR traded down C$0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$14.21. 563,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,573. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$6.35 and a 12-month high of C$17.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.37. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32.

In related news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 25,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.29, for a total value of C$412,149.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,022,619.85.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

