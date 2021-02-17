Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.30

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.30 and traded as high as $5.07. Ossen Innovation shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 433,494 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ossen Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSN)

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used in precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings.

