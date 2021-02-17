Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,955.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,035,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,460,000 after buying an additional 2,887,540 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,801 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 166.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 209.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,613,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,621 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

