Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the January 14th total of 5,070,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,035,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,540 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,801 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,571 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,613,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,621 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $62.97. The stock had a trading volume of 30,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,362. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

