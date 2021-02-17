Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Trading Up 8.5%

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s share price was up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 1,171,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 794,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OTIC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Otonomy in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otonomy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $272.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 168.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy during the third quarter valued at about $317,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 65,884 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy during the third quarter valued at about $15,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

