Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Earns Buy Rating from LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective points to a potential upside of 118.18% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outlook Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

OTLK stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.46. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.26.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian acquired 8,360,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $8,360,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Syntone Ventures Llc bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,823,045 shares in the company, valued at $19,823,045. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTLK. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,743,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,468 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 52,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.