Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) versus Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Financial Analysis

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) and Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and Schaeffler, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outokumpu Oyj 2 2 4 0 2.25 Schaeffler 1 1 4 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Outokumpu Oyj and Schaeffler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outokumpu Oyj -1.68% -3.75% -1.59% Schaeffler -4.62% -25.97% -4.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Outokumpu Oyj and Schaeffler’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outokumpu Oyj $7.17 billion 0.28 -$84.00 million ($0.10) -24.60 Schaeffler $16.16 billion 0.09 $479.36 million $1.15 7.36

Schaeffler has higher revenue and earnings than Outokumpu Oyj. Outokumpu Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schaeffler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Outokumpu Oyj has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schaeffler has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Schaeffler beats Outokumpu Oyj on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates. The company also provides various grades of ferrochrome; and by-products, such as OKTO insulation and aggregates, and croval. Its products are used in various applications, including commercial kitchen, cooking, food industry, and home appliances; automotive and transportation; building and infrastructure; and energy and heavy industries. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components. This division also provides chassis systems comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems; and hybrid and electrical drive systems that include hybrid modules, electrical axle drives, and electrical wheel hub drives. Its Automotive Aftermarket division offers repair solutions for passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and tractors, as well as supporting services. The company's Industrial division provides components and systems for rotary and linear movements, as well as services, maintenance products, and monitoring systems. This division serves customers in the wind, raw materials, aerospace, railway, off-road, two-wheelers, power transmission, and industrial automation sectors, as well as industrial aftermarket, mobility, and energy and raw materials. Schaeffler AG has a strategic partnership with Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft. The company was formerly known as INA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mit beschrÃ¤nkter Haftung and changed its name to Schaeffler AG in October 2014. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Schaeffler AG is a subsidiary of IHO Verwaltungs GmbH.

