Overstock.com (OSTK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $104.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.93 and a 200-day moving average of $73.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 497.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $128.50.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on OSTK shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $1,395,083.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,545,483.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,067 shares of company stock worth $5,759,647 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.