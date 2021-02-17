Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Insider Sells $131,944.14 in Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $131,944.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,711.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:OMI traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 796,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

