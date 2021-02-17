Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) (LON:OXB) Shares Gap Down to $1,024.00

Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) (LON:OXB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,024 ($13.38), but opened at GBX 976 ($12.75). Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,012 ($13.22), with a volume of 35,064 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The company has a market cap of £833.08 million and a PE ratio of -62.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 987.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 881.05.

In other Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) news, insider Andrew Heath sold 15,756 shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 869 ($11.35), for a total value of £136,919.64 ($178,886.39).

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

