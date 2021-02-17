Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Acquired by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Oxford Industries worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $75.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

