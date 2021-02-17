Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.50

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.81.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

