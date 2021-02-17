Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s stock price fell 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.52 and last traded at $60.66. 3,500,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 1,300,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OZON. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ozon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000.

About Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

