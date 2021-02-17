Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s stock price fell 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.52 and last traded at $60.66. 3,500,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 1,300,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.09.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OZON. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ozon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47.
About Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)
Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.
Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.