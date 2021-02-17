P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Short Interest Down 20.9% in January

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the January 14th total of 157,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 83.1 days.

P/F Bakkafrost stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.38. 729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day moving average is $65.73. P/F Bakkafrost has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $76.38.

Separately, Danske downgraded shares of P/F Bakkafrost from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and HavsbrÃºn brands in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fish Farming FO; Fish Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Fish Oil, and Fish Feed.

