PAC Global Hits 24 Hour Volume of $99,795.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded up 33.3% against the dollar. PAC Global has a market cap of $25.95 million and approximately $99,795.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00025336 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00008764 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 366.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 188.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,082,817,085 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.