PAC Global (PAC) Hits One Day Volume of $149,167.00

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $24.99 million and approximately $149,167.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAC Global has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00024769 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008873 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 75% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,085,842,149 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.