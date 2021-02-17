Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,167 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,690,000 after acquiring an additional 71,809 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 255,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 36,745 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $32.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.