Pacific Assets Trust (PAC.L) (LON:PAC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $337.75

Pacific Assets Trust (PAC.L) (LON:PAC)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 337.75 ($4.41) and traded as high as GBX 357 ($4.66). Pacific Assets Trust (PAC.L) shares last traded at GBX 352 ($4.60), with a volume of 119,371 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £428.20 million and a PE ratio of 15.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 337.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 296.02.

Pacific Assets Trust (PAC.L) Company Profile (LON:PAC)

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian sub-continent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the Asia Pacific Region).

