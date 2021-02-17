Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.38

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21.

About Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 139 Handysize vessels and 96 Supramax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services, as well as issues convertible bonds.

