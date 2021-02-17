Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.84

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and traded as high as $4.24. Pacific Basin Shipping shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 2,002 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.22.

About Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 139 Handysize vessels and 96 Supramax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services, as well as issues convertible bonds.

