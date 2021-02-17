Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Trading Down 12.8%

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF)’s share price was down 12.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 4,123 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The stock has a market cap of $28.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interest in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

