Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the January 14th total of 937,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pactiv Evergreen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.