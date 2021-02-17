Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.29. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.97.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.
About Pactiv Evergreen
Pactiv Evergreen Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.
