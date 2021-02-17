Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.29. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.36.

Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

