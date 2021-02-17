PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.05

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. PageGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.82.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

