PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Trading 16% Higher

Shares of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) traded up 16% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.38. 840,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the average session volume of 227,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of PainReform in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PainReform stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of PainReform as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX)

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of pain in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a product based on local anesthetic ropivacaine, which completed Phase II clinical study in hernia repair. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Herzeliya, Israel.

