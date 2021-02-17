PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Trading 16% Higher

Shares of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) traded up 16% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.38. 840,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the average session volume of 227,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of PainReform in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56.
About PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX)
PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of pain in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a product based on local anesthetic ropivacaine, which completed Phase II clinical study in hernia repair. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Herzeliya, Israel.
