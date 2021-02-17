Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Down 18.8%

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s share price was down 18.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 30,466,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 9,018,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTN shares. TheStreet lowered Palatin Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.71.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of ($0.29) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,109,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 774,329 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,519,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 611,366 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 11,056.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 476,878 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146,667 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

