Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s previous close.

PANW has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.26.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $2.18 on Wednesday, reaching $395.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,918. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $399.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.55 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $368.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,195 shares of company stock valued at $68,692,035 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

