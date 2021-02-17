Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.67

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.67 and traded as high as C$0.84. Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 66,606 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$42.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13.

In related news, insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,420. Insiders have bought 444,000 shares of company stock worth $364,980 in the last quarter.

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

