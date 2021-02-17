PancakeSwap (CAKE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.20 Billion

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 42.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 17th. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $1.20 billion and $374.83 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 50.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for about $10.25 or 0.00019614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00061633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.13 or 0.00323582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00082430 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00070254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00083052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.84 or 0.00453122 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,426.29 or 0.86909715 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 187,690,006 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,920,573 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.