Pantos Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7,671.00 (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Pantos has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $7,671.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pantos has traded 28% higher against the dollar. One Pantos token can currently be purchased for $0.0605 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00061260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00322057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00081736 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00069802 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00082385 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.12 or 0.00454184 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00172571 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,584,706 tokens. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pantos Token Trading

Pantos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

