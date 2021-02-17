Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Trading Up 5.3%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.56 and last traded at $16.22. Approximately 345,518 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 244,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Par Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $875.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.51.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.