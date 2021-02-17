Par Pacific (PARR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $20.31.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PARR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

