Parachute (PAR) Market Cap Hits $9.52 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $9.52 million and approximately $324,538.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 83.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,634,517 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

