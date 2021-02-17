Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Receives NA Rating from Eight Capital

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT)‘s stock had its “na” rating reiterated by Eight Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$31.00 target price on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.55% from the stock’s previous close.

PXT has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

PXT stock traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.90. The company had a trading volume of 630,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,419. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 23.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.35. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of C$9.22 and a 12 month high of C$22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

In other news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 100,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.01, for a total transaction of C$2,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,402,000. Also, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 20,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.31, for a total transaction of C$426,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,065,475. Insiders have sold 132,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,382 over the last quarter.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

