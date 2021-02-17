Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.16

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.16 and traded as high as $7.91. Park City Group shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 90,783 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $144.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 4.63%.
Park City Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCYG)
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
Recommended Story: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.