Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.16

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.16 and traded as high as $7.91. Park City Group shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 90,783 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $144.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Park City Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 31,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

