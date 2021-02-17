Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Short Interest Up 24.2% in January

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,020,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the January 14th total of 9,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

PK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,134,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,287,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,236,000 after acquiring an additional 919,415 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 504,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 347,797 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 523.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 865,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 726,665 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PK opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.25.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.