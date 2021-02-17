Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target Raised to $40.25

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.50 to $40.25 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 65.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PRRWF remained flat at $$24.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 51 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $24.56.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.