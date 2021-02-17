Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Park-Ohio posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKOH. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

PKOH stock opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $399.04 million, a P/E ratio of -137.52 and a beta of 1.64. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $34.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.37%.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $117,463.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $600,284.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 577.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 204.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 63.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

