Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.45

Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.45 and traded as high as $19.41. Parke Bancorp shares last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 41,522 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Parke Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $225.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $130,020.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $42,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,236.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

