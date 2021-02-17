Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,443,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147,274 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.56% of Parker-Hannifin worth $2,299,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 98,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $276.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $293.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.86.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

