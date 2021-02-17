Parkgene (GENE) Price Reaches $0.0060

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 300% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Parkgene has a market cap of $1.77 million and $2,140.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Parkgene has traded up 500% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parkgene alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00061840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $448.80 or 0.00855424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006763 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00046449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00026793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.91 or 0.05014571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00045482 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00015772 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

GENE is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.