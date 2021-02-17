ParkinGo Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $321.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for $0.0561 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $321.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,056.51 or 0.99939664 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00046620 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00121018 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003228 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars.

