PARSIQ (PRQ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.64 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $130.49 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00083684 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,412,187 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars.

