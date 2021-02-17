Parsons (PSN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Parsons to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PSN stock opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. Parsons has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $45.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

