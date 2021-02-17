Particl Market Cap Reaches $12.81 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002558 BTC on major exchanges. Particl has a total market cap of $12.81 million and $126,968.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00013749 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,765,016 coins and its circulating supply is 9,729,256 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

