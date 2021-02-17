Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.24.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $39,013.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,606,000 after acquiring an additional 700,431 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $3,495,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,311,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after buying an additional 94,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 46,738 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PASG opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. Passage Bio has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $38.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.39.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

