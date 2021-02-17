Patron (PAT) Price Reaches $0.0023

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Patron coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Patron has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. Patron has a total market cap of $897,690.24 and $6,561.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00063561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.56 or 0.00874509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006784 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00046880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00026908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.95 or 0.05102945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00045737 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00016232 BTC.

Patron Profile

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

Patron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

